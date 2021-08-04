$3.06 EPS Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to announce earnings per share of $3.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $2.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.31 to $12.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $15.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 329.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,849 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,727 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,357,000 after purchasing an additional 149,285 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.49. The company had a trading volume of 105,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,471. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $283.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.61.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

