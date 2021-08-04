27,196 Shares in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTH opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

