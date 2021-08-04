2,620 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,649,000 after purchasing an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after buying an additional 573,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $472,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,284,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,198,000 after acquiring an additional 539,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.62. The company has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

