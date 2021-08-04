$243.81 Million in Sales Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will post $243.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.50 million and the highest is $250.84 million. Abiomed reported sales of $164.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.00.

Shares of ABMD traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.21. 15,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,274. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,690,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 13.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,173,000 after acquiring an additional 400,501 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 65.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after acquiring an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after buying an additional 216,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 158,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,602,000 after buying an additional 60,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.