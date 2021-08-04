22,592 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,615,000 after acquiring an additional 182,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,350,000 after purchasing an additional 83,662 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,646 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,949,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $107.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

