2,160 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $374,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAN opened at $117.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

