21,100 Shares in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 36,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,447 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

