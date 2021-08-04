1,981 Shares in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,981 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUBI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $249,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,219 in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBI. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.