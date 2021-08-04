15,000 Shares in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $11,177,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 79,902 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 65,917 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period.

HPS stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $19.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

