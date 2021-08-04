145,526 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 145,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,783.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 671,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 300,261 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 226,321 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,227,000.

BSCQ opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $22.00.

