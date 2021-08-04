144,366 Shares in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 144,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 246,714 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILT opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $568.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 million during the quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

