1,400 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $302.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $156.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $310.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

