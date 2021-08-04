12,500 Shares in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Acquired by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,154,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 955.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 293,387 shares in the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HNRG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,038. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.81.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

