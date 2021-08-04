12,000 Shares in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Acquired by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in At Home Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in At Home Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in At Home Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOME. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of HOME stock remained flat at $$36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.43. At Home Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other At Home Group news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,694 shares of company stock worth $1,088,830. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

