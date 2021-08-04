$1.99 EPS Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will report $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.00. CMC Materials reported earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $7.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

CMC Materials stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.92. The company had a trading volume of 152,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.90. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $133.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

