$1.88 EPS Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $2.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 269,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $37.96. 3,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,076. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

