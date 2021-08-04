$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will report $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $6.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Shares of WSO traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 6.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Watsco by 527.8% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $6,473,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

