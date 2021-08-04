-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) will post ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is ($0.66). KalVista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.45) to ($1.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09).

Several brokerages have recently commented on KALV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,989. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $21,036,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $939,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

