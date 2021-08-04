$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will report $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. HealthEquity reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $72.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $3,088,828 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $201,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

