-$0.35 EPS Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Peter Greenleaf bought 5,125 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $112,037.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley bought 9,900 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $6,535,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $6,164,000. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUPH traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.47. 6,815,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,508. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.85.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.