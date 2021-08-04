$0.16 EPS Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Dynatrace posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Dynatrace by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 70,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,475. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.59, a PEG ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

