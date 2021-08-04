-$0.10 EPS Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 68.79% and a negative net margin of 3,394.74%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VBLT. Guggenheim began coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth $1,601,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth $229,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 222,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,629. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.