Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.650-$7.950 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.65-7.95 EPS.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $9.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.71. 4,331,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

