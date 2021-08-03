Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) to “Hold”

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Shipping Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along shipping routes. It owns and operates container vessels which include Post-Panamax and Panamax. Performance Shipping Inc., formerly known as Diana Containerships Inc., is based in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Performance Shipping in a report on Monday.

PSHG stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16. Performance Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 million. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Shipping will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Performance Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Shipping by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performance Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

