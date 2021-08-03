Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06.

Entasis Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 82,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,572. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.54.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 6,268,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,537,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

