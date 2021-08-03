Zacks: Analysts Expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $822.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will post $822.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $759.00 million and the highest is $893.04 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $614.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 984,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.69. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

