Zacks: Analysts Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce sales of $5.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $6.20 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $6.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $17.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 million to $31.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.46 million, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,933,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $11,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 409,918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 392,300 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $9,999,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,116. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

