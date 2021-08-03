Zacks: Analysts Expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report $82.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.90 million and the highest is $84.10 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $69.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $358.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $353.52 million to $366.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $404.14 million, with estimates ranging from $399.80 million to $408.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 201,941.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 62,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 62,602 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

HLNE traded down $5.97 on Tuesday, hitting $87.09. The company had a trading volume of 304,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,117. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.10. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

