Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will post sales of $35.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.55 billion to $35.51 billion. Anthem posted sales of $30.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $136.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 billion to $138.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $150.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $147.52 billion to $152.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.67.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $394.30. 28,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,535. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.76. The company has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 1,157.9% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in Anthem by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Anthem by 372.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

