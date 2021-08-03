YETI’s (YETI) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

YETI (NYSE:YETI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $112.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $104.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on YETI. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE YETI opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. YETI has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.47.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,577 shares of company stock worth $18,314,362. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 19.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in YETI by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in YETI by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 40.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.