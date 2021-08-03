WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $148.59

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$148.59 and last traded at C$148.53, with a volume of 124309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.81.

WSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Laurentian lowered shares of WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$142.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.53.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that WSP Global Inc. will post 5.2700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

