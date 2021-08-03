Woori Financial Group Inc. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3675 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Woori Financial Group stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.13. Woori Financial Group has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $32.55.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.76%.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

