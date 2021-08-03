Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Sells $223,260.00 in Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WHR stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.95. 498,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,561. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $163.25 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.90.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Whirlpool by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.