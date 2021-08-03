Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Sells $223,260.00 in Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
WHR stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.95. 498,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,561. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $163.25 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.90.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
