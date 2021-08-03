Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WPRT opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $623.22 million, a PE ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

