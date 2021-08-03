WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.40

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.40 and last traded at C$7.30, with a volume of 896997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.50.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.77.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.