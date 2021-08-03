Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.68. 219,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,889. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $158.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

