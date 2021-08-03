Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.35. 851,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,354. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.85%.

WMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

