Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.35. 851,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,354. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.85%.
Warner Music Group Company Profile
Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.
