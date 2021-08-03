Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.22.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

