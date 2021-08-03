Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,480,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

Fox Factory stock opened at $159.71 on Tuesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.95 and a 52 week high of $166.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

