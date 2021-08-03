Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,356 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.0% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Visa by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after buying an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Visa by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Visa by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,662,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $801,048,000 after buying an additional 236,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Visa by 5,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,945 shares of company stock worth $18,841,342. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.03. 286,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,405,676. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.01. The company has a market capitalization of $459.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

