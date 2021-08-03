Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Total Return Fund alerts:

ZTR stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.68. 85,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,175. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.