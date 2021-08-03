Virtu Financial LLC Sells 16,609 Shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,609 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Lipocine were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Lipocine by 515.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 70,354 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPCN. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33. Lipocine Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

