Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.95 Million

Analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to post $84.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.90 million to $85.00 million. Veritex reported sales of $75.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $330.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $330.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $351.05 million, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $351.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%.

VBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of VBTX stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.48. 222,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,457. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,806.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 916,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 378,212 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

