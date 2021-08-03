VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%.

NASDAQ:VBIV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,912. The company has a market capitalization of $788.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VBIV shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $5,690,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

