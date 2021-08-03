Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 21,551 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,551 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $26,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV opened at $247.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. KeyCorp boosted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.