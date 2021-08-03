Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 120,038 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,038 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Synchrony Financial worth $41,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 86,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 324,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 172,781 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

