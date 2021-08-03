Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Lowered by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 80,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,384,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,862. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

