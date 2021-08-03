UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total transaction of $2,909,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,185,327.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UNH stock opened at $415.57 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $392.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

