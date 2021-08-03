United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives $6.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

UMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 23.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 24,043 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 122,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 37.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMC traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,949,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,540. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

