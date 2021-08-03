UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in July

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 115,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNF stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.69. The stock had a trading volume of 52,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,765. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.24.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, analysts expect that UniFirst will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

